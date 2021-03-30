Hoese & Co LLP Takes $104,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.57 and a 200 day moving average of $215.76. The firm has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

