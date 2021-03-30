Hoese & Co LLP Purchases Shares of 4,040 BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 289,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,045,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

