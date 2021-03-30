Hoese & Co LLP Invests $491,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 982 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.71 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

