Hoese & Co LLP Invests $205,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 649,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 598,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 346,377 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.63. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,394. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

