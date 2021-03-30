Hoese & Co LLP Buys Shares of 1,476 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,193. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.