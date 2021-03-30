Hoese & Co LLP Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $258.60. 74,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

