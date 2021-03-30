HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of HLS traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.26. 5,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,165. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$13.35 and a 1-year high of C$21.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.71 million and a PE ratio of -41.95.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

