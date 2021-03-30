Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HXL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

