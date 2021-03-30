Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.10. 9,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $118.88.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

