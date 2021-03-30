Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 15,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HENKY. Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Commerzbank upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

