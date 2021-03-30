Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.70

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 217586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.