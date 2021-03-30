Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HEINY stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

