Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $29,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,706 shares of company stock worth $2,008,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

