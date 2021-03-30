Head to Head Survey: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) versus HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and HEXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 24.51 -$204.57 million ($3.17) -0.35 HEXO $60.46 million 12.85 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.61

Sundial Growers has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundial Growers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, indicating that its share price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 3 2 0 0 1.40 HEXO 5 6 4 0 1.93

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $0.73, suggesting a potential downside of 34.52%. HEXO has a consensus target price of $3.35, suggesting a potential downside of 47.17%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than HEXO.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Summary

Sundial Growers beats HEXO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

