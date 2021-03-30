Head-To-Head Review: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty 83.81% 17.35% 8.01%

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 7.06 $410.61 million $1.47 12.84

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kimco Realty pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 0 7 0 3.00 Kimco Realty 1 5 10 0 2.56

Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $15.58, suggesting a potential downside of 17.50%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Broadstone Net Lease on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

