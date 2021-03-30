HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Decreased by Schf GPE LLC

Schf GPE LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148,489 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.7% of Schf GPE LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schf GPE LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $51,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 929,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

