HC Wainwright Trims Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Target Price to $16.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 147,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.