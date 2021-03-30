Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €30.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.57 ($33.61).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik stock opened at €25.78 ($30.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.13. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €14.03 ($16.51) and a twelve month high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.