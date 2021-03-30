Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Harbor Custom Development news, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,450 shares in the company, valued at $331,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,160 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCDI opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

