Halving Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Halving Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00057423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.81 or 0.00921774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.