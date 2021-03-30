Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 12,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. 12,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.