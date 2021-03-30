H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLUYY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday.

HLUYY opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

