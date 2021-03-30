H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 77.4% in March

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $$21.14 on Tuesday. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.