H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

