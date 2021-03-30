H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Shares of FUL opened at $63.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

