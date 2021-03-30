Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Earnings Results

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

NASDAQ GIFI traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 398,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

