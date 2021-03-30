Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,028 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AU opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

