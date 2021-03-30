Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 770,121 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,864,000 after acquiring an additional 758,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after buying an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

