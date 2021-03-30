Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 335.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

