Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

