Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE AVAL opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

