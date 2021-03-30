GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 46.6% in March

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 799,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,097. The company has a market capitalization of $423.99 million and a PE ratio of -156.30. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

