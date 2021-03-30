Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Short Interest Update

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 891,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.9 days.
Great Canadian Gaming stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $34.81.
About Great Canadian Gaming
