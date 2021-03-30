Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Short Interest Update

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 891,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.9 days.

Great Canadian Gaming stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

