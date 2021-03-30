GoldMint (MNTP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,212.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $360,381.71 and approximately $1,212.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 41% against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00620512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.