GoldFund Trading Up 67.5% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 144.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $182,620.42 and approximately $20.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005716 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

