Gold Poker Achieves Market Cap of $3,106.22 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $3,106.22 and approximately $38.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00213064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.00919444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00076872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

