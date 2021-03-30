GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 113,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 170,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLGDF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GoGold Resources from $3.10 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

