Godsey & Gibb Associates Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 286.1% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,655 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 313.5% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 89,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,222 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 32,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,423,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $164,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

