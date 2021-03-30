GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $307.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.00.

GNNDY stock opened at $245.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.27. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $129.25 and a 52 week high of $275.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

