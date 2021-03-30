Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 71.8% in March

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.