Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 22,046 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

