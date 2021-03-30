Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,354 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 322,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 475,804 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

