Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Shares of SPGI opened at $361.74 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

