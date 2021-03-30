Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 122,819 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

