Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after buying an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

