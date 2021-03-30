Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $374.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.04. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.55 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

