Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 110,778 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.