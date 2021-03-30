Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,236,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 188.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 981,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 87.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 800,425 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gerdau by 44.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 324,777 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gerdau by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 243,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 126,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,672. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGB. HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

