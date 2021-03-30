Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genfit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $176.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

