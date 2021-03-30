Genesis Vision Hits Market Cap of $34.93 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $34.93 million and $1.40 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $7.89 or 0.00013348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,945.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00631010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027350 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.